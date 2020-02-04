Hyderabad: Line inspector in ACB net

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Suresh Babu, a line inspector of the Marredpally electrical section office of the TSSPDCL in Secunderabad, was caught in his office on Tuesday when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 4,000 from Katteboina Mahesh of Warasiguda.

Babu demanded the bribe for processing a file and handing over one three-phase electric meter to Mahesh. The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from the officer and the chemical test proved positive, according to officials.

