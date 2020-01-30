Hyderabad: Liqour worth Rs 18 lakh, Rs 2 lakh cash seized; 3 held

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: A duty-free shop employee, Khaled, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), a former airport employee Anil along with another person Venkatesh were arrested by the Prohibition and Excise department on Thursday for illegal sale of foreign liquor.

The three were nabbed and 171 bottles of different brands of foreign liquor (FL) were recovered from them which they were allegedly selling illegally without license.

An excise enforcement team raided multiple locations in the city and seized the foreign liquor worth Rs 18 lakh apart from recovering Rs 2lakh in cash and two motorcycles from the possession of the three arrested persons, Excise Deputy Commissioner C Vivekananda Reddy said.

Officials first raided a travel agency office opposite Nampally railway station and seized 12 one litre bottles of Chivas Regal whisky from the possession of Venkatesh. After being grilled, he revealed that he got the stock from Chennai delivered by one Doraisingam. On further investigation, the excise team recovered 106 different brands of Johnnie Walker Blue, Black and Gold Label, Royal Salute and Glenmorangie among other brands of foreign liquor.

The team also raided the house of Khaled at Hafeezpet and seized 49 bottles. Four more bottles were recovered from the house of Anil. Venkatesh was supplying the bottles in Hyderabad after receiving party orders and to a few regular customers.

The role of the customers was also being probed. The excise team handed over the case papers and seized bottles to the Nampally excise station officials for further investigation.

