Hyderabad: Liquor outlets to be closed on Tuesday

The closure orders were issued by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday

Hyderabad: All liquor and toddy shops in the city will be closed from 6 am on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday in view of Ganesh immersion. The closure orders were issued by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar here on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued orders on closure of liquor outlets in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits in view of Ganesha idol immersion for one day.

The Commissioner in the order said the liquor outlets and toddy compounds would be closed from 6 am on Tuesday up to 6 am on Wednesday, inclusive of both days.

