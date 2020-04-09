Hyderabad: Liquor shop owners lose sleep over thefts during lockdown

By | Published: 12:13 am 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: A series of thefts in liquor shops in the city is giving sleepless nights to wine shop owners in the capital city of the State.

The owners were already annoyed with frequent calls received from tipplers requesting for liquor. Some tipplers even expressed willingness to pay double the actual price. But it is the series of thefts that is worrying them more.

Since the lockdown began on March 24, thieves broke into three liquor outlets at Gandhinagar, Himayathnagar and Uppal and an attempt was made to steal liquor bottles from a shop at RTC crossroads.

Outsiders were involved in incidents occurred at Gandhinagar, Uppal and RTC crossroads, while a shop worker was found to be stealing bottles in Himayathnagar.

Worried over these thefts, the Telangana Wine Dealers Association has submitted a memorandum to the police department requesting to take necessary steps to prevent thefts in wine shops.

Online fraudsters take advantage

Even as the police are trying to trace offenders involved in thefts, a couple of incidents in which fraudsters duped customers offering to sell liquor after collecting money online came to light.

In a complaint lodged with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cybercrimes), a businessman G Venkatesh said that he was running a liquor shop at Krishnanagar in Yousufguda.

Unidentified persons created fake IDs and circulating with user names of his shop through WhatsApp and other social media by putting a message saying liquor would be delivered at the customer’s doorstep.

He said the fraudsters were cheating innocent people asking them for card payment apart from other modes of cash transactions by sending a QR code to the customer’s mobile phone to scan it. The accused also used the shop’s photographs to gain the confidence of customers.

In similar incident, a representative of Bagga Wines, lodged a complaint with the Cybercrimes police stating that unknown persons posted photographs of the shop on Facebook and gave mobile numbers offering to supply liquor at the customer’s doorstep. Nirmal Singh of Bagga Wines advised the people not to believe in those kind of information posted on social media.

When contacted, Association president D Venkateswara Rao said the people should maintain restraint. The lockdown was imposed in the larger interest of people to prevent spread of the novel Coronavirus, he added.

