Hyderabad: Lisbon Pub raided, 30 detained

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) raided the Lisbon Restobar and Pub at Somajiguda and detained 30 persons.

The police also booked a case under Section 294 (Obscene act in any public place) of IPC against them. According to B Mohan Kumar, Station House Officer (Punjagutta), the police along with the Task Force team were conducting surprise checks at various pubs in the run up to the New Year.

“On inspection of the club around midnight, we found 28 customers indulging in obscene acts and they were detained. The closed circuit camera footage has been seized. Two persons working at the pub were taken into custody too,” he said.

