Hyderabad Literary Fest 2018 ends on a grand note

Craft of storytelling key to bestsellers

Hyderabad: Aspiring authors would do well to learn the art of storytelling rather than wait for inspiration, bestselling romance writers Ravinder Singh and Sudeep Nagarkar said at the concluding day of the Hyderabad Literary Festival 2018.

At their literary session titled ‘Writing Romance’, both novelists laid emphasis on the craft of telling a story as the key to writing bestsellers, and Singh even suggested that the best way to tell a story is the ‘grandmother way’.

“Remember how our grandmothers used to tell us simple stories with so much creativity? They would keep us hooked by infusing energy into every event, every scene they described. That art is fading away now; aspiring authors would do themselves a favour by going back to it, rather than just read many books and wait for an inspirational story,” said Singh.

Nagarkar seconded him by adding, “While reading is important, only reading cannot make you a writer. One needs to start writing and learn the various aspects of writing. Study the techniques used by your favourite authors; analyse the books you like the most. Only by learning to write can you become a writer.”

Speaking on the subject of serious literature and commercial fiction, Singh took exception to the labelling of romance novels as non-serious work.

“The books I write take as much serious effort, discipline, commitment and time as any literary work by, say, Salman Rushdie would. The only difference is the genre, so why label romance as non-serious work?” he said.

The authors also touched upon the subject of authors getting trapped in their own image.

“My recent book ‘Our Story Needs No Filter’ was mainly about student activism, but all my readers got back to me saying they liked the love story part in the book best,” said Nagarkar.

-Sharjeel

Remembering a ‘liberal’ journalist

Hyderabad: Gauri Lankesh was a strong critic who took a firm stand against wrongdoings and campaigned for women’s rights, said Kannan Sundaram, publisher of a monthly journal for culture, ‘Kalachuvadu’.

At a conversation on ‘Gauri Lankesh’ at the HLF, he said Gauri was politically active and wrote about the wrongdoings of political parties and opposed caste-based discrimination.

Chandan Gowda, columnist in ‘Bangalore Mirror’, described her as one who created a lot of space to be an idealist and was a good and liberal journalist. “It is important to have a person like her who advocated freedom of the press,” he said.

Social activist and writer Gita Ramaswamy called for voices that took a stand against wrongdoings. “Why are we not responding to a circumstance until it results in death?” she asked.

-Sunny Baski

Fight challenges, inspire others: Nitin Sathe

Hyderabad: Life as it rolls out throws up many challenges and barriers that make one feel low. That is when Air Commodore Nitin Sathe said, “You need to hope for the best and be an inspiration for others.”

Participating in a panel discussion at the HLF, he pointed out that parents these days did not have time to spend with their children. On youth driven towards drugs and other such evils, he said, “If parents don’t speak with their children then they are going wrong. There is a need for a connect between parents and children, and that is the only way to go forward.”

On his own book, ‘Born to Fly’ – a story based on Flying Officer MP Anil Kumar of the Indian Air Force, Sathe said Anil Kumar despite an accident hurting his dreams and ambitions did not give up and fought back. “Anil stands out as an inspiration to many,” he quipped.

Another panelist Nitu Bhattacharya, a senior officer with Central Armed Reserved Force, suggested parents to lead by example as children learn from what they see. Sports, arts, literature and culture are things that must be handed over to children as these help them in becoming better citizens, she added.

Arundhati Nag talks about ‘Theatre of Life’

Hyderabad: Theatre allows me to be someone else, said Arundhati Nag, founder of Bengaluru’s ‘Ranga Shankara’, in a session titled ‘Theatre of Life’.

“The first ever play I saw was Ram Leela in a ground near Netaji Nagar in Delhi and there was this sardarji who played Sita because he had long hair. For a 10-year-old kid like me, it played a big part in the way I saw theatre. As a kid, I didn’t want to be me, so my interest in theatre was a progressive malady which compounded as I grew,” she said.

Having worked in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, English and Marathi plays over four decades, the theatre veteran said do a play if you want to learn a language.

“Now I have a syntax that I carry with me. I can speak many languages now, I do want to learn Tamil properly though. However, my Kannada is really good and I have tricked many people into believing I’m a Kannadiga despite my Maharashtrian roots,” she said.

Elaborating on her theatre space, Ranga Shankara, she shared how it was a dream she carried from her time at the Prithvi Theatre in Bombay.

“Prithvi Theatre changed the dynamics completely as it introduced a ‘black box theatre’ which was rare and a first in the country. It provided a unique and immersive experience to the artiste as well as the audience,” she said.

On working with late husband and actor Shankar Nag, she said it brought a different energy to her craft. “There is respect for each other’s work and an understanding. I always feel that Shankar was a better director than an actor”.

Recalling the time when they began to work on the ‘Malgudi Days’ series by author RK Narayan, she said that the author was very reticent in giving them the rights. “He had seen the way the film ‘Guide’ by Dev Anand had turned out, so he gave us only one script first which was the ‘Old man in the temple’, which we shot near Hosur. After seeing the two-part episode, Narayan gave us the permission to go ahead with the full series.”

-Kota Saumya