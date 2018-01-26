Hyderabad Literary fest begins at HPS

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Literature Festival (HLF) is back. And this edition which took off at Hyderabad Public School on Friday has Telugu literature and Telangana nativity added to the three-day fete.

Participating in the inauguration, Chief Secretary SP Singh said the Hyderabad Literature Festival ranked among top five of the Indian literature festivals. “This year, Kannada language has been selected as the official literature language along with Spanish in international language,” he said.

Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Spain, Eduardo Sanchez Moreno pointed out that though students in the university colleges in Hyderabad were interested in learning Spanish, there was a dearth of teachers who could guide them. “Events as HLF give us hope that in this diverse culture, the Spanish language too has some space,” he said.

In her address, noted Indian classical dancer Sonal Mansingh said Hyderabad was treated as the literature capital which produced many literature experts for the country and it was good to see women too taking active part in the event. “It is a very good platform for children and upcoming artistes to see their writing being published at the ongoing literature fete,” she said.

Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture B Venkatesham said Kannada literature had the history of producing eight Jnanpith awardees and the ongoing festival is showcasing the rich traditional values. “We are contemplating Gujarati and German languages for the next edition.”

Culture attaché, Embassy of Spain, Ignacio Vitorica Hamilton, Sahitya Akademi vice-president Chandrashekhara Kambara and others were present at the inaugural session.