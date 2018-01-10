Hyderabad Literary Festival to start from January 26

By | Published: 1:37 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF), an annual event that draws writers, artists, academics, scholars, publishers from India and abroad each year would be held at Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet from January 26 to 28.

The event organised by Hyderabad Literary Trust in association with the State government and support of literary and cultural organisations, academics and research institutions, publishing houses and corporates is open to all and entry is free.

The literary festival which has emerged as an important event in the cultural calendar of the country represents the rich and cosmopolitan ethos of the twin cities, as well as the vibrant culture of the modern Cyberabad, according to a press release.

Its programme includes talks, conversations, panel discussions, stage talks, lecture-demonstrations, readings, workshops, exhibitions, book launches, cultural programmes, film screenings, and events for college students and school children.

Inviting a foreign country to showcase its literature, art and culture is a unique feature of HLF and the focus this year will be on Spain. Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Spain in India, Eduardo Sanchez Moreno and Cultural Attache, Ignacio Votorica Hamilton will be present at the Inaugural.

Authors and artists from Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Israel, Latvia, Norway, Serbia, Spain, UK, USA and Wales would be present during the three-day event. Over 100 authors and artists from India including Aruna Roy, Karuna Nundy, Perumal Murugan, Pratibha Nandakumar, Rajdeep Sardesai, Rammanohar Reddy, Ravinder Singh, Sagarika Ghose, Sanjna Kapoor, Shiv Aroor, Sonal Mansingh and others are expected to participate.