Hyderabad: Little Flower School alumni meet on September 28

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:29 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Little Flower Old Students Association (LIFLOS), the alumni association of Little Flower School, Chirag Ali Lane, is organising its school reunion for all batches to mark the school’s year-long platinum jubilee celebrations.

The Little Flower School was established 70 years ago on July 1, 1953 by the Montfort Brothers of St Gabriel, a press release said. Chairman, LIFLOS and School Principal, Shajan Anthony said that the school reunion will be held on August 28.

The president of LIFLOS, Dr P Gopi Krishna and its vice-president, Dr A Srikanth said the Little Flower High School has been consistently ranked among ten best schools in India. The school has produced noted personalities from all walks of life including cricketers VVS Laxman, Arshad Ayub, former assembly speaker, Suresh Reddy, orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Aachi Mithin, Dr Mohd Faheemuddin, Arvind Chenji, former Governor of AP and TS, E S L Narasimhan and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The Executive Member of LIFLOS, representing the staff, Ann Omen has requested the former students to reach out the Alumni Association operating out of the school office by contact on: 040-2320-2675/93901-13328 or email: lifloshyd@gmail.com or website liflos.org or on Facebook for assistance.