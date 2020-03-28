Hyderabad: Lockdown hits coconut vendors badly

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: Small and petty business vendors have been hit severely by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Take the case of coconut vendor Raju who has been waiting for customers for the last three days, but in vain. In a makeshift shelter on the roadside along the Manjeera pipeline stretch near Chandanagar, he hasn’t sold more than 30 tender coconuts in the last one week.

“People are not moving around on the streets and my business is badly affected. I sit here waiting the entire day and sell one or two coconuts these days,” he laments.

Summer is usually the time when these small-time sellers with makeshift outlets mushroom along the roadside and highways to quench the thirst of travellers. This happens to be the season to save some money and send some back home. Given the uncertain situation, these roadside vendors are caught in a quandary and are helpless.

The plight of some such vendors who have come to the city in search of livelihood is worse. Another coconut vendor who hails from East Godavari of neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh is caught in a bind. “Neither do I have an option to go to my native village nor do I have customers to sell the stock that is with me,” says Rajeshwar.

