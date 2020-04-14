Hyderabad lockdown: Mahindra Logistics launch cabs for elderly, women

By | Published: 3:27 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police in association with Mahindra Logistics launched ‘alyte Cabs’ service in the city.

The cab service will be extended to the persons who have to go out on non-emergency work with prior police permission. The aim is to help senior citizens and women go out to banks or hospitals for check up.

Launching the Services of Alyte Cabs Service By Mahindra Logistics for Hyderabad Commissionerate Limits TODAY(14th April 2020) at Basheerbagh Police Commissionerate office https://t.co/zL5vpfDb8P — Anjani Kumar, IPS (@CPHydCity) April 14, 2020

In the first phase, five cabs were provided to the city police by the company and depending upon the need more will be added to the fleet.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said the cab service will be available round the clock and people can call Dial 100 to avail the service.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .