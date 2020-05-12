Hyderabad: Lockdown takes toll on diabetics’ health

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: The ongoing lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak appears to have affected the sugar levels of individuals in Hyderabad. Between January and March, the HbA1c levels among people living with diabetes have increased from 8.3 per cent to 8.49 per cent, when compared with the previous quarter, according to the findings of India Diabetes Care Index (IDCI).

While testing chronic diabetics, HbA1c test is usually preferred by doctors because it indicates the average blood glucose level over a period of three months. Usually the HbA1c test is considered as the best recommended indicator for long-term blood glucose control.

The IDCI is a part of the ‘Impact India: 1000-Day Challenge’ programme by Novo Nordisk Education Foundation, which studies the blood glucose levels across cities through various parameters.

“Diabetics should be vigilant about their health and well-being as they are at a higher risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19. They must follow a healthy regimen for maintaining the blood glucose levels in the required range and must include indoor physical exercises,” says Dr KD Modi, senior endocrinologist, Care Hospitals, Nampally.

People, who were part of the assessment in Hyderabad, had an average age of 52 years, out of which 52 per cent were male and 48 per cent were female. The average postprandial glucose level was 244 mg/dl and the average fasting glucose level was 172 mg/dl.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .