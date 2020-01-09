Hyderabad: Locked houses soft targets for burglars

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: A burglary in the house of a businessman at Maitri Enclave in Yapral took place a few days ago has prompted all the residents in the colony to go into safety mode by taking preventive measures to prevent such incidents in future.

A majority of residents in the colony never used to switch on the lights on rear and front gates of their houses while some of them failed to replace defunct surveillance cameras. After a three-member gang of burglars made away with gold and silver ornaments along with electronic goods and cash, all worth over Rs.29 lakh from the house of the businessman D Narsing Rao, colony residents immediately started rectifying the chinks in security apparatus at their house.

The residents began switching on the lights outside the house till early hours everyday and most house owners replaced the defunct surveillance cameras with new ones. The three burglars – Tuna Sanjay Singh, Manish Upadhyay and Pradeep Shyam – who were arrested on Monday, had broke into the Rao’s house around midnight on December 30 by opening the mesh of the rear door through the adjacent window. Residents have now started fixing iron grills to the windows of their houses as well.

A colony resident said a majority of house owners had ignored the safety aspects and some never used to switch on lights outside their house with an intention to save electricity charges. However, after the burglary in the colony, everyone has shifted their focus on according top priority to safety.

Welcoming the residents’ move, the police said it was always advisable for house owners to ensure safety measures in their house. As families would be going to their native places for Sankranti festival, house owners were advised to give prior information about their travel plans so that the police can intensify patrolling in their colony, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Malkajgiri) Rakshitha K Murthy.

She advised the residents to keep cash and gold in bank lockers before going on vacation. “We have already explained in detail to the residents about necessary steps to be taken to prevent break-ins,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.