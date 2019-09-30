Hyderabad look to bounce back

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: Ambati Rayudu-led Hyderabad will look to get back to winning ways after a forgetful performance against Kerala as they meet table-toppers Karnataka in the round III match of the Group A Vijay Hazare Trophy at Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Karnataka will rely on the in-form opener KL Rahul who scored a century against Kerala in their last match. Rahul will be aiming to score more runs to impress the national selectors after he was recently omitted from the Test squad for South Africa series. The

presence of Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal make Karnataka a strong unit.

Hyderabad bowlers put up a disciplined performance in the first two matches while the batsmen, barring left-handed opener Tanmay Agarwal, had let the team down in the second match. Tanmay scored half-centuries in the first two matches while the young Thakur Tilak Varma scored a half-century in the first match. Hyderabad will desperately need their middle-order, consisting of the experienced Ambati Rayudu and B Sandeep to fire. Opener Akshath Reddy is also duo of a big score.

Meanwhile, Ishan Porel came up with a six-wicket haul to star in Bengal’s eight-wicket win over Jammu & Kashmir in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘C’ match on Monday. J&K batted after captain Parvez Rasool won the toss and was in trouble in the 4th over as Porel, who worked up good pace, sent back Qamnran Iqbal (1) and Shubham Khajuria,

who has been in good form for a duck. Shubam Singh Pundir followed a few deliveries later, dismissed by Ashoke Dinda for a duck to leave J&K at 7 for 3. Rearguard action by Fazil Rashid (43) and Ram Dayal (57 not out) helped J&K reach 169. Openers Shreevats Goswami (86, 80 balls) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (51) got Bengal off to a superb start and the team romped home in 28 overs to take 4 points. In the other games, Madhya Pradesh thrashed Bihar by seven wickets while Gujarat outclassed Bengal by 101 runs thanks to Bhargav Merai’s 125.

