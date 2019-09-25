Hyderabad: Lothkunta-Yapral road caves in; Army starts repairs

By | Published: 11:51 am

Hyderabad: The heavy rains on Tuesday night have damaged the road between Lothkunta and Yapral, with a portion of the road caving in.

Following this, the Ministry of Defence has announced that the road will be closed for 24 hours on Wednesday for repairs.

The road is being repaired on a priority basis by Army personnel while assistance from the State Traffic Police has been sought to divert traffic, a tweet from the MoD public relations officer said.

