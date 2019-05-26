Hyderabad: Lotus School to introduce CBSE courses at +2 Level

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Kovida Ltd, Hyderabad, is introducing 12 sector-oriented CBSE courses at +2 level in Lotus National School, Hyderguda, from the academic session 2019-20.

These courses would be conducted in innovative and blended classrooms that are spacious, well-ventilated and infused with well-equipped labs to provide students enriched learning experience. Emphasis was laid on empowering students with practical experience, by sponsoring them for on-site learning under the supervision of industry experts, said K Renuka Raju, founder, Lotus Learning Systems Society, and CMD, Kovida Ltd.

The list of courses include Retail/E-Commerce, Banking Accountancy and Taxation, Travel and Tourism/Event management, Design Animation 2D, 3D, Graphic Design, IT and Web Design, Data Science, Civil Engineering and Real Estate, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Robotics, Agriculture/Food Production, Food Services and Health Care Sciences.

“Lotus National School has set higher standards of eligibility criteria for admission into +2 sector-oriented courses. Only students who have scored 50 per cent and above can apply. Each course pathway calls for a different range of eligibility criteria so that students will be successful in learning the course inputs,” she said.