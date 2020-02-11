Hyderabad: Love failure drives techie to suicide

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Depressed over a love failure, a software employee allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his residence in APHB Colony in Serilingampally here on Monday night.

According to the police, Malli Reddy Subramanyam Reddy (26), a native of Gudivada in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, was depressed after a woman whom he loved rejected his proposal. He was visibly distraught for the last few days. On Monday around 8 pm, he is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging with a nylon rope from the ceiling fan in his bedroom.

He was found dead by his cousin N.Mahesh Reddy, also a techie who came to his room late in the night. “He had latched the doors from inside and we had to forcibly open them. He was found dead inside. On searching, we found a suicide note which he left saying he ended his life due to a love failure and that nobody else was responsible for his death,” police said.

The Gachibowli police are investigating the case. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital and was later handed over to the family on Tuesday afternoon.

