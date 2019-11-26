Hyderabad: Low-quality helmet sellers under scanner

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday requested two-wheeler motorists to ensure safety precautions while driving and to wear ISI marked helmets. He was speaking at an event organised for helmet dealers and shop owners to come forward and showcase the different types of low quality helmets and promise to exhibit self-responsibility and honesty by selling only good quality and standard helmets.

Of the 720 deaths in fatal accidents reported in Cyberabad this year, 388 deaths involved two-wheeler riders and pillion riders. Also, 94 per cent of motorists who died in accidents were either not wearing helmets or were wearing low quality helmets, officials said. Police teams have identified shops and registered ten criminal cases against shopkeepers for selling fake helmets.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .