Hyderabad: M.Tech student caught for harassing woman

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cyber Cell police arrested a 25-year-old M.Tech student for allegedly harassing and threatening a woman by morphing her pictures and posting it on social media.

The accused, S Umapathi, a resident of Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh, knew the woman and used to chat with her over phone. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) S Harinath said a few months after they became friends, Umapathi got to know that she was in a relationship with someone else and started to torture her. “When she tried to avoid him, he morphed her pictures and posted them on social media,” Harinath said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the Cyber Cell police got in touch with Facebook and took details of the fake accounts Umapathi created. “We retrieved the data using his Internet Protocol (IP) address and by contacting authorities of websites concerned,” the ACP said, adding that the suspect was caught at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

Police seized his mobile phone and other incriminating material from him. They produced him in court, after which he was remanded in judicial custody.