Hyderabad: Mahankali temple committee thank Owaisi brothers

Hyderabad: A delegation from Lal Darwaza met AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri in Darussalam on Monday and conveyed thanks to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and party floor leader in Telangana Assembly and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for representing Mahankali temple development issue to the government.

“Representatives of the temple have met the Chadrayangutta MLA and submitted a memorandum saying the temple is located in a very crowded place and there should be a larger and grand structure in its place. Based on the request Akbaruddin Owawsi met Chief Minister and urged him for help,” Quadri said.

Following the grant of Rs 10 crore for temple development, the committee members came to thank Akbaruddin. However, as he was busy, they met Quadri and conveyed their gratitude for solving the 30 years old problem. “In the past 25 years, Akbaruddin has been doing all around development for all communities in the constituency. Majlis is ready to solve any other issue that is bothering the Hindu community,” he said.

“We thank Akbaruddin Owaisi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the help. When we met him to submit the memorandum he said that Hindus and Muslims are like two eyes and he would strive to keep the Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb alive in Hyderabad,” a temple committee member said.

