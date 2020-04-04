Hyderabad: Malakpet police offer food to garbage collectors

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: In a touching gesture, the Malakpet police reached out to the garbage collectors of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and to the rag pickers and distributed food to them. The ‘camp’ was organised on Saturday and around 400 persons were provided with food.

“After the COVID-19 outbreak, people are not allowing garbage collectors into their houses for fear of contracting the disease. We organised the camps to acknowledge their services to the society. They should not feel they are being shoved away by the community whom they helped stay healthy for so many years,” said M Ramesh, DCP (East).

Also read Watch: GHMC readies Annapurna centres to offer free food during lockdown

The police served neatly cooked ‘sambar rice’ at the Malakpet police station and carried it all the way in their vehicles to the Musi River course.

“Social distancing factors were taken into consideration and a spacious place was arranged to host the lunch for them,” said KV Subba Rao, SHO, Malakpet. The city police for the last few days have been organising several such food camps across the city for the benefit of migrants and the poor.

The camps are being conducted in the morning and afternoon with the support of a few voluntary organisations working in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .