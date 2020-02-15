Hyderabad: Man arrested for cheating

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Detective Department sleuths on Saturday arrested one Alluri Purnachander Rao on charges of cheating people in both the Telugu States to the tune of Rs 46 lakh. According to the police, Rao started a firm ‘Ride N Fun’ and collected deposits from 102 investors assuring bonus and returns every month.

However, after collecting the money, he did not pay them as promised. Following a complaint from the depositors at the Central Crime Station, a case was registered and Rao was arrested from Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh.

He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter