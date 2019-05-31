Hyderabad: Man arrested for harassing Meerpet Municipal Commissioner

By | Published: 4:44 pm 5:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police arrested a person on charges of harassing the Commissioner, Meerpet Municipality, N. Vasantha here on Friday.

According to the police, for the last 20 days, Anwar Hussain, an employee in the Telangana Intelligence wing, was repeatedly texting and calling the Meerpet Municipal Commissioner, Vasantha and was allegedly harassing her on various pretexts.

Unable to take more harassment, the Commissioner approached the police and lodged a complaint and a case of woman harassment was booked against Hussain and later he was arrested. Anwar Hussain was produced before the court which further remanded him in judicial custody.

