Hyderabad: Man arrested for sending porn content to woman

Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police took a man into custody for allegedly sending pornographic videos to a woman through WhatsApp.

The man, Ravi Prasad, a resident of Kukatpally, secured the number of the woman from another person and sent her a couple of porn videos on WhatsApp on May 6.

When the woman called him up and questioned his behavior, Prasad allegedly threatened her. She approached the police and lodged a complaint following which a case was booked against him.

The police tracked down Prasad and caught him on Monday.

