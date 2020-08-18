Hyderabad: Man arrested for shooting private pics of step-daughter

By | Published: 1:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Nacharam police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of capturing private pictures and videos of his step-daughter in Mallapur here.

The 45-year-old suspect, Rajesh Kesari, had a second marriage with Seema (43), who already had a teenaged daughter from her first marriage.

According to the police, the suspect, a private employee, had captured the private pictures of the victim a few years ago. He saved the files on his laptop. The victim who recently got married had come home and while using the laptop, found the obscene content which Kesari had captured five years ago, when she was a teenaged girl.

She informed her mother who further approached the police and lodged a complaint, based on which the Nacharam police booked a case and subsequently arrested Kesari. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

