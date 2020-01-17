Hyderabad man beaten to death in broad daylight

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: In a broad daylight murder, a man was beaten to death by a group of men at RK Society in Borabanda on Friday afternoon. A dispute over a woman is suspected to have led to the killing, police said. Ajay (36), a private employee, was allegedly stalking and harassing a married woman from the neighbourhood for the past several days. Her husband Srisailam had earlier warned Ajay against his behvaviour, but he continued stalking her.

According to the Sanathnagar police, around noon when Ajay was in the house, Srisailam along with his associates armed with sticks and other blunt weapons went there and picked up a fight.

“After a heated argument, the group started attacking him with sticks. Ajay suffered multiple grievous injuries on head and other parts of the body,” police said, adding the group fled the spot leaving Ajay with injuries.

The local residents rushed to his rescue and immediately shifted him to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. He died while undergoing treatment in the evening.

The Sanathnagar police visited and examined the spot. A case has been booked and being investigated. The body was shifted to the OGH morgue for autopsy. Efforts are on to nab the killers, police said.

