Hyderabad: Man befriends, rapes minor for 2 months; remanded

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Saidabad police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The suspect Bhargav of Harijan Basthi from Saidabad had lured a 16-year-old girl on pretext of marrying her. The victim for the last few years was staying in his neighbourhood and often visited the house of Bhargav who was already married.

“Bhargav befriended the girl and offered to marry her. He sexually assaulted her for over two months by taking her to several places. Based on a complaint made by the family members of the victim, a case was registered,” said the Saidabad police. Bhargav was arrested by the police on Wednesday and produced before the court, after which he was remanded to judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .