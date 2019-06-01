Hyderabad: Man bludgeons pregnant wife to death

By | Published: 4:26 pm

Hyderabad: A man, allegedly in an inebriated condition, bludgeoned his pregnant wife to death after an argument at their house in Gowdavelly of Medchal here.

The couple Bokardhan Punji (23), a labourer and Kousalya (20), both residents of Nowpada district of Odisha, had come here along with Kausalya’s mother Hemokanthi for work and had got jobs in a brick industry on the city outskirts and since Kousalya was two months pregnant, were living in temporary huts near the worksite.

According to the Medchal police, Punji, an alcoholic, regularly abused both his wife and her mother after getting drunk. On Thursday, he came home in an inebriated condition and picked up an argument. He then slapped his wife and attacked her with a brick. When her mother intervened, he attacked her too, resulting in grievous bleeding injuries.

The incident was witnessed by neighbours who came to the rescue of the two women. They shifted Kousalya, who fell unconscious, to the Malla Reddy Hospital in Suraram in a car. She died while undergoing treatment on Friday. Her mother is still under treatment.

The Medchal police booked a case of murder and have taken Punji into custody. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and later handed over to the family after autopsy.