Hyderabad: Man booked for attempting sexual assault on minor

Published: 2:34 pm

Hyderabad: A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a minor girl, who is his tenant at Kalapathar here on Tuesday.

Police said the girl resisted his attempt and informed her parents. The Kalapathar police have booked a case and are investigating.

More details are awaited.

