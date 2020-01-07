Hyderabad: Man booked for attempting sexual assault on minor

Hyderabad: A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a minor girl, who is his tenant at Kalapathar here on Tuesday.
Police said the girl resisted his attempt and informed her parents. The Kalapathar police have booked a case and are investigating.
More details are awaited.
