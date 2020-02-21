Hyderabad man booked for bid to turn surrogacy deal into sex

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A 64-year-old man from Somajiguda, who struck a deal with a woman to hire her as a surrogate mother to conceive his child, has now been booked for sexually harassing the woman, who accused him of making sexual advances and threatening her to make her sleep with him.

The woman, a 23-year-old catering worker from the city, approached the police saying that due to financial distress, she had met a woman called Noor, an agent, and offered to work as a surrogate mother. Noor allegedly took her to Surappa Raju and agreed upon a deal for Rs 4.5 lakh, with Raju also saying he would pay her monthly charges of Rs 10,000 till delivery.

On February 11, he took her in his car to Birla Mandir to pray for a child. There, she said, he set aside the surrogacy deal and began persuading her to sleep with him and give a birth to a child without surrogacy. He offered her an additional Rs 50,000 for this.

According to the woman, she said yes out of fear, left for her hostel and kept quiet for a week, during which he threatened her on phone. She, however, told her husband about this following which they approached the police.

The police have booked Raju under sections 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment and Section 506 for criminal intimidation, and are investigating.

