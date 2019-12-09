Hyderabad: Man booked for inciting petitioners to threaten revenue officials

By | Published: 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazaar police registered a case against a person for allegedly threatening officials working at Nampally Tahsildar office.

According to a complaint lodged by Village Revenue Official P Naresh from the Nampally Tahsildar office, a few days ago, one B Yellesh visited the office and threatened the staff.

“A group of women came to Nampally Tahsildar office seeking inclusion of names of a few persons in the Social Economic Survey list to which the officials allegedly put the matter on hold. However, Yellesh, who used to frequent the office, enquired the women about their issue, incited them by saying the petitioners should come to the revenue office with a bottle of petrol to get their work done without delay,” said K Sudhakar, Sub-inspector, Begum Bazaar.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.

