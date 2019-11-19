Hyderabad: Man booked for talaq to wife for delivering baby girl

By | Published: 3:52 pm

Hyderabad: In another case in the city registered invoking provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, a trader who gave triple talaq to his wife, allegedly for giving birth to a girl, was booked by the police.

The woman, Mehraj Begum of Old Safilguda, was married to Mohammed Dastagiri, a trader from Dabeerpura in 2011, in the presence of elders from both sides. Dastagiri had also taken dowry at the time of the wedding.

In her complaint, Mehraj alleged that Dastagiri and his family began harassing her a few months after the marriage. Her first child had died during delivery due to the negligence of her in-laws. She was admitted in a hospital where there was no proper treatment leading to the child’s death, she said.

When she got pregnant again and delivered a girl child, the expenses were borne by her parents.

“Soon after the birth of the girl child, they started harassing more and demanding additional dowry. He beat me saying he wanted a son. He said he was no more interested in me and wanted to re-marry,” Mehraj said, adding that Dastagiri also attacked her with a blade with the support of her in-laws.

The couple was earlier counseled at the Women Police Station, Charminar and also at Bharosa Centre. However, last Saturday, as they came out of the counseling session, Dastagiri allegedly pronounced talak thrice in the presence of her family members.

The WPS, South Zone booked a case against Dastagiri under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, section 498 A, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Prohibition Act. No arrests have been made yet.

