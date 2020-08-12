Hyderabad: Man booked for threatening hospital posing as Vigilance officer

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police have booked a case against a person who allegedly threatened the staff of a private hospital posing as a vigilance officer.

According to the police, the man had got himself admitted at a private hospital in Panjagutta and after staying for a few days, threatened the management saying he was a Vigilance official.

The management approached the Panjagutta police following which a case was booked against him. The police are investigating.

