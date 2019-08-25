Hyderabad: Man commits suicide in Vanasthalipuram

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: A software professional committed suicide by hanging himself in Vanasthalipuram on Saturday night.

S Vikram (26) was a resident of Vanasthalipuram and got married to Madhuri nearly a year ago. On Saturday night, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan in one of the room at his house.

In a suicide note purportedly written by him, Vikram stated that he was ending his life as he failed in every aspect of his life and no one was responsible for his death, the Vanasthalipuram police said.

The family members of Vikram who found him hanging immediately informed the police about it. The police after taking up preliminary investigation shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where after a postmortem examination it was handed it over to the family members later on Sunday.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the Vanasthalipuram police.

Student hangs self

In another case at Amberpet, A Sneha Latha, 19, reportedly hanged herself to death at her house. Latha was a student and lived along with her family, at Shantinagar in Amberpet. On Saturday night, she hanged herself to death at her house. The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind her suicide.

