Hyderabad: Man dies after being stabbed by brother

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: M Ravi Kumar, 42, who was stabbed by his brother Srinu, at their house in Alwal over a trivial issue six days ago died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night.

According to police, Ravi, a sweeper with the Cantonment Board office, quarrelled with his brother when the latter asked their mother for Rs 100 on May 23. Ravi had also asked her for money and objected to Srinu’s request, following which an argument ensued between them.

“In a fit of rage, Srinu took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Ravi. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries,” Alwal Inspector M Mattiah said.

The attempt to murder case earlier registered against Srinu has now been altered to a murder case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.