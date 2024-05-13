Hyderabad: Man dies after bullet motorcycle fuel tank explosion

Mohd Nadeem, who runs a juice centre at Moghalpura, along with some other people was attempting to douse the fire when the incident took place.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 08:59 AM

File Photo

Hyderabad: A man who sustained serious burns when the fuel tank of bullet motorcycle exploded at Moghalpura on Sunday evening died while undergoing treatment early on Monday.

A bullet motorcycle caught fire at Moghalpura on Sunday and on noticing it a dozen odd people tried to douse the fire using water pipes and gunny bags. Suddenly, the fuel tank exploded leading to injuries to 10 people including two policemen and cameraman who is on election duty.

Three persons including Nadeem were critically injured in the incident.