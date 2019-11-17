Hyderabad: Man dies of burns, wife suspect

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old farmer was allegedly set ablaze by his wife at their village in Yacharam on city outskirts.

P Lakshmi Narsimha Reddy lived along with his wife Swetha and their seven-year-old daughter, in Gaddamalliahguda in Yacharam, Ranga Reddy district. The couple reportedly were not on good terms for last few days over some family issues.

On Wednesday, Narsimha enquired with Swetha as to why she was not taking food for last few days. An argument started between them over the issue and in a fit of rage, he took a can of kerosene kept in the house and doused himself.

“In his declaration made to the magistrate Narsimha said that his wife Swetha lit a matchstick and threw on him resulting in burns to him,” said M Madhu Kumar, Station House Officer, Yacharam.

Narsimha died while undergoing treatment on Sunday afternoon at the Osmania General Hospital. Based on the statement, the police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and took up investigation.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary where doctors conducted an autopsy and handed it over to the family members.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter