Hyderabad: Man dies of cardiac arrest during bee attack in temple

By | Published: 4:47 pm

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old man died, allegedly due to a cardiac arrest, while several others were injured during a bee attack during the annual Mallana jatara in a temple in Shamirpet here on Monday.

The incident occurred when the bee hive in the temple premise was disturbed during different rituals and the bees attacked the crowd. Devotees panicked and ran helter skelter.

There were about 100 devotees at the time and the 50-year-old victim, Srinivasulu, too tried to escape from being stung by the bees. While running, he suddenly collapsed.

He was immediately shifted to hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Shamirpet police are investigating.

