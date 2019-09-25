Hyderabad: Man drowns in nala

By | Published: 1:01 pm

Hyderabad: One person died when he accidentally fell into an open nala at Adarsh Nagar near Nagole here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

It is suspected that he was in an inebriated condition when he fell into the nala. Police said Rama Krishna and Prem Kumar, both relatives and natives of Pochampally had come to Nagole for dinner.

During this, they are suspected to have consumed liquor too. While returning home around 12.30 am, they were walking near the nala, when they fell into it. While Ramakrishna was immediately rescued by local residents and the GHMC rescue team, Prem Kumar was swept away for about 100 metres and died.

His body was retrieved a few hours later.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter