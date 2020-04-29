Hyderabad: Man duped of Rs. 42,000

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: A businessman from Jubilee Hills lost Rs. 42,000 to fraudsters who conned him into believing that he had won Rs.12.60 lakh in a lottery.

The victim, according to the police, received a phone call from a person who identified himself as Sanjay Shukla from Delhi. The caller informed the man that he had won Rs. 12.60 lakh in a lucky draw and asked him to pay charges towards processing fee, GST, Income Tax and so on for getting the money and collected Rs. 42,000 from him.

However, when the lottery amount did not get transferred to his bank account, the victim got suspicious and informed the Cybercrime police about it. A case was registered by the police and investigation is on.

