Hyderabad man duped of Rs 96,000 on Facebook

Published: 7:31 pm

Hyderabad: A person from Secunderabad who planned to buy a motorcycle after checking the advertisement on ‘Facebook market place’ was duped of Rs 96,000 by a fraudster. Sachin Bansali of Secunderabad visited the said portal and after checking different advertisements, finalised a motorcycle and contacted the seller.

“The seller introduced himself as an army man and assured to send the motorcycle through army transport to him during the lockdown. Believing the fraudster, Sachin ended up making 12 online transactions totalling to Rs 96,000 for a motorcycle which was priced at Rs 40,000,” said ACP Cyber Crime, K V M Prasad. Following a complaint the police booked a case and are investigating.

