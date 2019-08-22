Hyderabad: Man electrocuted in Bandlaguda

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: An unidentified man, suspected to be a burglar, was electrocuted when he allegedly tried to break into a hardware company at Krishna Reddy Nagar in Bandlaguda here in the early hours of Thursday.

The man, aged in his early twenties, is suspected to have tried to scale the boundary wall of the company during which he accidentally came into contact with the transformer. He suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

The Mailardevpally police are investigating. Efforts are on to identify him, they said.

