Hyderabad man ends life after wife refuses to give him tea

Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: A man allegedly committed suicide when his wife refused to make tea for him at Balaiah Nagar, Jeedimetla on Sunday. According to Jagathgirigutta police, the deceased was identified as B Adivaiah, a native of Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar.

For the past ten years, Adivaiah was married to Jyothi and the couple had no children. The couple were frequently involved in fights and on Sunday they had a huge argument over a trivial matter. After sometime, Adivaiah asked Jyothi for a cup of tea but she refused. Depressed over this, he committed suicide by jumping into a quarry pit near his house. His body was fished out later in the day. The Jagathgirigutta police are investigating. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

