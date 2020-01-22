Hyderabad: Man fled with jewellery bag from accident spot held

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: The Malakpet police arrested one person for decamping with a bag of gold jewellery at a road accident spot and recovered the booty from him. The arrested was identified as M Krishna (39), a painter from Malakpet.

According to the police, a couple B Shwetha (33) and her husband Prasanna Kumar were going on their motorcycle towards Kothapet when they met with the incident. Shwetha had kept her gold jewellery around 18 tolas in a pouch inside her purse.

“As they were on their way to Kothapet, an unidentified person riding a scooter hit their motorcycle and Shwetha fell off the bike. The bag containing the jewellery fell away from her the road. However, the couple without realising the missing bag with valuables, left the spot,” said N Shiva Shankar, Detective Sub Inspector, Malakpet. Later, on realising that the bag was missing, the couple approached the police.

“After analysing CCTV footage, we found one person, who was later identified as Krishna, taking the jewellery bag away from the accident spot. Based on his vehicle registration number, we tracked him down and recovered the bag with the missing ornaments,” the SI said.

