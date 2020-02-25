Hyderabad: Man found dead at men’s hostel

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found dead on the terrace of a men’s hostel in Ameerpet here on Monday morning.

The 30-year-old victim, suspected to be a drunkard, had come to the hostel allegedly in an inebriated condition asking for a room on Sunday night. However, he left from there soon. According to the SR Nagar police, he was found dead by the hostel residents in the morning when they went on the terrace.

Police suspect he died due to ill health. The body was shifted to the hospital for an autopsy while a case has been booked and investigation is on.

