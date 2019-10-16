Hyderabad: Man found dead, excessive drinking suspected

By | Published: 12:39 pm

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found in a secluded place at Dammaiguda in Jawaharnagar here on Wednesday morning.

The local residents who found the body informed the police. He was aged around 30 years.

The Jawaharnagar police reached the spot and took up investigation. They suspect he had come over there to drink and died due to excessive drinking. No external injuries were found.

A case has been booked. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

