Hyderabad: Man found dead in lodge

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster was found hanging in a lodge in Yousufguda here on Friday. He is suspected to have committed suicide.

Vijay Kishore, 28, a private employee from Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam is suspected to have been depressed and ended his life. No suicide note was found. A case was registered and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter