Hyderabad: Man found dead in water sump

By | Published: 2:07 pm

Hyderabad: A man, who was reported missing last week, was found dead in a water sump at a construction site in Yapral here on Wednesday night. He is suspected to have accidentally fell into it, police said.

K. Chandran (32), a painter from Yapral, was ill and suffering from epilepsy for the last few years. He was being treated too, police said, adding that he was addicted to liquor as well. Last Friday, he left home to work in the morning, but did not return. Family members lodged a complaint with the police after they could not find him.

Even as the Jawaharnagar police booked a missing case and were investigating, local residents found the body in the water sump in a construction site. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

