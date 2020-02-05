Hyderabad: Man found hanging in Ramanthapur

By | Published: 3:24 pm

Hyderabad: A man was found hanging in his house in Indira Nagar in Ramanthapur here on Wednesday. He is suspected to have committed suicide, police said.

The man Ravi (26), a private employee, is suspected to have hanged himself with a rope to the ceiling fan in his room.

Police sources said no suicide note was found and the reason for the suicide is yet to be known.

A case was booked.

