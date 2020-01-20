Hyderabad: Man found hanging, police suspect murder

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a decoration material godown at Balapur on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, Jonnada Prashanth, a resident of Balapur was missing since Saturday evening. Today afternoon, a few persons found him hanging in a shed and alerted the police.

“We suspect Prashanth was killed and his body was hung from the iron ceiling in the shed to make it look like a suicide. His hands and legs were tied and the mouth gagged,” said B Bhaskar, SHO Balapur police station.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC was registered by the police and the body was shifted to OGH. The police detained two persons for questioning.

